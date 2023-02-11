Sweetheart Weekend - Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Join us for some romance February 11-12, 2023. The package includes Saturday dinner buffet featuring prime rib, Saturday dance with music provided by the Nite Shift Band, a night stay in one of our comfy lodge rooms and a Sunday breakfast buffet. Only $210.00 with special pricing on additional nights. Cash Bar will be available during the dance.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov