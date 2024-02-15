Sweetheart Weekend at Rough River Dam State Resort Park, Falls of Rough

Guests will be treated to a special weekend for Valentine's Day. The Sweetheart Package includes a lodge room for Saturday night, a deluxe dinner buffet, fun activities during Saturday, dance featuring ALL THAT BAND and snacks and a breakfast buffet Sunday morning starting at just $250.00 plus taxes. Cash bar will be available an hour prior to the dance.

For more information or to make reservations call 800-325-1713.