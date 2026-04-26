Swing Dance and USO style Show to Honor Veterans
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Coney Island Moonlight Pavilion 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Ohio 45230
Swing Dance and USO style Show to Honor Veterans
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Swing Dance and USO style Show to Honor Veterans
The Tom Daugherty Orchestra recreates Glenn Miller's Army Air Force Band from 1942 performing their Swing Canteen. Patriotic ceremony honoring local veterans. Swing dance demonstrations. Food and cash bar. Door prizes for best period dress, plus a chance to win a ride in a historic WWII era military aircraft.
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3601566-0?pid=11713
Date and Time: Sat, 23 May 2026 18:00 - Sat, 23 May 2026 22:00
Venue details: Coney Island Moonlight Pavilion, 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45230, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts
Price:
General Admission: USD 25.00