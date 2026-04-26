× Expand Swing Dance and USO style Show to Honor Veterans uso poster 2026letter Swing Dance and USO style Show to Honor Veterans

The Tom Daugherty Orchestra recreates Glenn Miller's Army Air Force Band from 1942 performing their Swing Canteen. Patriotic ceremony honoring local veterans. Swing dance demonstrations. Food and cash bar. Door prizes for best period dress, plus a chance to win a ride in a historic WWII era military aircraft.

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3601566-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: Sat, 23 May 2026 18:00 - Sat, 23 May 2026 22:00

Venue details: Coney Island Moonlight Pavilion, 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45230, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price:

General Admission: USD 25.00