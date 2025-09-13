Swingtime by the River in Augusta

Enjoy a relaxing day in Augusta with Music, Food & Spirits

'Swingtime by the River & The Laurelys'

2-4pm           Music by 'The Laurelys' 

4:30-5:30pm  Breaktime to Decorate tables

6-9:30p         Music by  'Swingtime Big Band'

Bourbon & Wine Vendors will be on-site

Note: No Outside Alcohol Permitted

Local Restaurants will be setup for food

Note: Picnic Baskets are Permitted

Swingtime Reserve Seating $$ is now open & online payment is available

Table of 8  $125.00 

Individual Seating  $20.00 

Free Lawn Chair Seating will be in Designated Areas

Location:  W. Riverside Drive & Parkview Street

For more information visit augustaky.gov

