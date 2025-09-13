Swingtime by the River in Augusta

Enjoy a relaxing day in Augusta with Music, Food & Spirits

'Swingtime by the River & The Laurelys'

2-4pm Music by 'The Laurelys'

4:30-5:30pm Breaktime to Decorate tables

6-9:30p Music by 'Swingtime Big Band'

Bourbon & Wine Vendors will be on-site

Note: No Outside Alcohol Permitted

Local Restaurants will be setup for food

Note: Picnic Baskets are Permitted

Swingtime Reserve Seating $$ is now open & online payment is available

Table of 8 $125.00

Individual Seating $20.00

Free Lawn Chair Seating will be in Designated Areas

Location: W. Riverside Drive & Parkview Street

For more information visit augustaky.gov