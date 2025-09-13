Swingtime by the River in Augusta
along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002
Swingtime by the River in Augusta
Enjoy a relaxing day in Augusta with Music, Food & Spirits
'Swingtime by the River & The Laurelys'
2-4pm Music by 'The Laurelys'
4:30-5:30pm Breaktime to Decorate tables
6-9:30p Music by 'Swingtime Big Band'
Bourbon & Wine Vendors will be on-site
Note: No Outside Alcohol Permitted
Local Restaurants will be setup for food
Note: Picnic Baskets are Permitted
Swingtime Reserve Seating $$ is now open & online payment is available
Table of 8 $125.00
Individual Seating $20.00
Free Lawn Chair Seating will be in Designated Areas
Location: W. Riverside Drive & Parkview Street
For more information visit augustaky.gov