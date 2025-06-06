× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Swooly Weekend at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens!

Swooly Weekend at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens!

FREE admission.

Get ready for a tropical weekend full of fun, flavor, and festivities at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens! Join us for Swooly Weekend, a three-day celebration packed with exciting activities, live music, delicious eats, and summer vibes!

Friday, June 6 (4 – 10 pm) - Kick off the weekend with a Silent Disco from 7 – 10 pm. Dance the night away under the stars with your favorite beats in your ears and a drink in your hand.

Saturday, June 7 (12 – 10 pm) - Bring the heat with our Spicy Food Eating Competition, then stick around for a mouthwatering Pig Roast that’ll satisfy all your island cravings! Cap off the night with a tropical jam session featuring Tiki Todd & The Limbomaniacs from 6–9 pm.

Sunday, June 8 (12 – 6 pm) - Ease into Sunday with the smooth sounds of Coventry Hill, playing live from 1–4 pm. It’s the perfect way to wind down your weekend.

Delicious drinks, good vibes, and a tropical oasis await all weekend long. Don’t miss this summer kickoff celebration!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/