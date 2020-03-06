SXPF First Pick Friday
Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
First Pick Friday ticket holders will have access to see and purchase the work of 12 esteemed potters before the Southern Crossings Pottery Festival market opens to the public. Complimentary Copper and King signature cocktails provided by SXPF for our attendees along with a cash bar, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment.
For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit sxpf.org
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs