Symbols of Hope: The Art of Eunshin Khang--Spiritual Reflection of the Self and the World-OH

× Expand Symbols of Hope: The Art of Eunshin Khang--Spiritual Reflection of the Self and the World Symbols of Hope: The Art of Eunshin Khang--Spiritual Reflection of the Self and the World

Exhibition: Symbols of Hope: The Art of Eunshin Khang--Spiritual Reflection of the Self and the World

Exhibition Period: October 14, 2026-November 13, 2026

Kirin Gallery Hours: Wed-Fri and Sunday, 1 pm-5:30 pm; Saturday by appointment.

Opening Reception and Artist Talk: October 17, Saturday, 3-5 pm. Artist talk: 4 pm.

Eunshin was originally from South Korea but has lived most of her adult life in Cincinnati. She taught at Miami University did graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati.

URL:

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3867910-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Wed, 14 Oct 2026 13:00 - Fri, 13 Nov 2026 17:30

Venue details: Kirin Gallery, 1310 Pendleton Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Arts | Visual Arts | Galleries / Art