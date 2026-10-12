Symbols of Hope: The Art of Eunshin Khang--Spiritual Reflection of the Self and the World
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Kirin Gallery 1310 Pendleton Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Symbols of Hope: The Art of Eunshin Khang--Spiritual Reflection of the Self and the World
Symbols of Hope: The Art of Eunshin Khang--Spiritual Reflection of the Self and the World
Exhibition: Symbols of Hope: The Art of Eunshin Khang--Spiritual Reflection of the Self and the World
Exhibition Period: October 14, 2026-November 13, 2026
Kirin Gallery Hours: Wed-Fri and Sunday, 1 pm-5:30 pm; Saturday by appointment.
Opening Reception and Artist Talk: October 17, Saturday, 3-5 pm. Artist talk: 4 pm.
Eunshin was originally from South Korea but has lived most of her adult life in Cincinnati. She taught at Miami University did graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati.
URL:
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3867910-0?pid=11713
Date and Time: On Wed, 14 Oct 2026 13:00 - Fri, 13 Nov 2026 17:30
Venue details: Kirin Gallery, 1310 Pendleton Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States
Category: Arts | Visual Arts | Galleries / Art