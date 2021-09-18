A Symphonic Stroll: LexPhil at Josephine Sculpture Park

× Expand Lexington Philharmonic LexPhil Logo

Lexington Philharmonic joins Josephine Sculpture Park and their artist-in-residence Andrea Stanislav to present A Symphonic Stroll, an immersive evening of music, art, and nature. As you walk the grounds, you will discover LexPhil musicians performing pieces connected to the sculptures that surround you. Stanislav, an internationally-acclaimed performance artist, will create an immersive interactive art piece throughout the evening. A string chamber ensemble will headline the event, performing works by Mozart, Chen Yi, and Jessie Montgomery. With timed entry and repeated short performances, live music will float throughout the park at every moment.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/events