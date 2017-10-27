Symphonie Fantastique and Strauss Oboe Concerto

Join the UKSO in welcoming oboist Dwight Parry to the stage on Friday, October 27th. Currently the principal oboist of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Dwight has performed as guest principal oboist with the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, theSan Francisco Symphony, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera, and the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin (DSO Berlin). 

The orchestra will also perform the Overture to Mendelssohn's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and conclude with Berlioz's exciting masterpiece of orchestral color, the "Symphonie fantastique."  

PROGRAM:

MENDELSSOHN: Overture to "A Midsummer Night's Dream" 

R. STRAUSS: Oboe Concerto in D Major

BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique

Friday, October 27 | 7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St

$9 | $4 for students, FREE in advance  

For more information call 859.257.2477 or visit FineArts.uky.edu

