Syrian Shrine Circus

Google Calendar - Syrian Shrine Circus - 2018-02-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Syrian Shrine Circus - 2018-02-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Syrian Shrine Circus - 2018-02-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Syrian Shrine Circus - 2018-02-03 00:00:00

BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099

With three rings of affordable family fun, and the only three-ring circus act in town, the Syrian Shrine Circus will thrill fans of all ages. Come see the death-defying aerial acts, the hilarious Shrine Circus Clowns and animal attractions! In addition to the performance, kids will have the unique opportunity to ride and pet the animals.

The Syrian Shrine Circus will be at BB&T Arena for four (4) performances on February 2-4, 2018.

Friday, February 2 - 7:30 PM

Saturday February 3 - 1:00 PM

Saturday February 3 - 7:00 PM

Sunday February 4 - 1:00 PM

Tickets are priced at $30, $15 and $10. (Applicable Fees may apply when purchasing tickets online.)

Tickets are on-sale now. Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, by clicking on any of the show dates above or in person at the BB&T Box Office. The BB&T Arena Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm.

For more information visit thebbtarena.com

Info
BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Syrian Shrine Circus - 2018-02-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Syrian Shrine Circus - 2018-02-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Syrian Shrine Circus - 2018-02-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Syrian Shrine Circus - 2018-02-03 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 16, 2017

Tuesday

October 17, 2017

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Friday

October 20, 2017

Saturday

October 21, 2017

Sunday

October 22, 2017

Submit Yours