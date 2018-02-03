With three rings of affordable family fun, and the only three-ring circus act in town, the Syrian Shrine Circus will thrill fans of all ages. Come see the death-defying aerial acts, the hilarious Shrine Circus Clowns and animal attractions! In addition to the performance, kids will have the unique opportunity to ride and pet the animals.

The Syrian Shrine Circus will be at BB&T Arena for four (4) performances on February 2-4, 2018.

Friday, February 2 - 7:30 PM

Saturday February 3 - 1:00 PM

Saturday February 3 - 7:00 PM

Sunday February 4 - 1:00 PM

Tickets are priced at $30, $15 and $10. (Applicable Fees may apply when purchasing tickets online.)

Tickets are on-sale now. Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, by clicking on any of the show dates above or in person at the BB&T Box Office. The BB&T Arena Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm.

For more information visit thebbtarena.com