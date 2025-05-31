× Expand Louisville Silent Disco It's T-Pain Night at Vernon Lanes!! Join us on Saturday, May 31st, from 9 to Midnight as we bump to the best of T-Pain!

T-Pain Silent Disco at Vernon Lanes

I'm N Luv (with silent disco)!

It's T-Pain Night at Vernon Lanes!! Join us on Saturday, May 31st, from 9 to Midnight as we bump to the best of T-Pain! One channel will feature your favorite T-Pain tracks as well as some supporting bops from T-Pain's contemporaries. Rounding it all out, we've got two channels of hip-hop and pop. Come on out, bring a friend (one who will Buy U a Drank, preferably), and dance the night away!

The event will run from 9P to 12A and tickets are $10. This event is 21+

Tickets will are available for $10 both pre-sale and at the door. Pre-Sale tickets guarantee you have a pair of headphones in the event we sell out.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.