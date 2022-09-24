Table to Farm Dinner: A Martin Acres Foodscape Experience

Getting Back to Nature™ @ Martin Acres is hosting a multi‐course table to farm dinner (midday meal) on Saturday, 24 September 2022. The key ingredients in this Fall inspired meal will be foraged and/or harvested from the two acre food ecosystem that the twin brothers, Obiora and Irucka Ajani Embry, are creating on fallow grazing land at their maternal family farm, Martin Acres.

Martin Acres is an eighth‐generation black‐owned family farm in southwestern Kentucky.

Purchase your tickets on our Web site and join us under the Hume M. Martin Memorial Shelter, where you will have an opportunity to feast on the four‐course meal prepared by the brothers.

Advance registration and payment are required. Early Bird registration ends on Saturday, 30 July 2022 and the last day to purchase your tickets is Saturday, 27 August 2022.

For more information, please visit the Getting Back To Nature Website