Tacos N Tequila 2019

Tacos N’ Tequila, hosted by Bluegrass Greensource, offers guests the opportunity to learn about Bluegrass Greensource’s mission to empower the Bluegrass to create a sustainable environment. Festivities include local taco vendors’ themed food, tequila inspired drinks and live local entertainment by the Big Maracas. This is a ticketed event, open to the public and to Bluegrass Greensource’s affiliates and team members. Local restaurants participate by making handcrafted unique tacos, attendees receive one signature cocktail and taco tickets to redeem at taco vendors as they please. (you must be 21 years old, or older, to attend)

General admission tickets include one signature cocktail and 5 taco tickets (Additional tacos and cocktails available for purchase). OR, reserve a table for 10 and have a guaranteed seat!

For more information call (859) 230-5365 or visit bggreensource.org