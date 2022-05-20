× Expand Image Credit: Bluegrass Greensource Bluegrass Greensource Tacos N' Tequila

Tacos N' Tequila

Our annual Tacos N’ Tequila event offers guests the opportunity to learn about Bluegrass Greensource’s mission to empower the Bluegrass to create a sustainable environment.

Festivities include local taco vendors’ themed food, tequila cocktails, live local entertainment and more! This is a ticketed event, open to the public and to Bluegrass Greensource’s affiliates and team members. Local restaurants participate by making handcrafted unique tacos (and other items), attendees receive a signature cocktail plus taco tickets to redeem at the taco vendors as they please.

**You must be 21 years old, or older, to attend. ID required.

For more information call 859.266.1572 or visit bggreensource.org/tacos-n-tequila/