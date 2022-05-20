Tacos N' Tequila

Limestone Hall 215 W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Tacos N' Tequila

Our annual Tacos N’ Tequila event offers guests the opportunity to learn about Bluegrass Greensource’s mission to empower the Bluegrass to create a sustainable environment.

Festivities include local taco vendors’ themed food, tequila cocktails, live local entertainment and more! This is a ticketed event, open to the public and to Bluegrass Greensource’s affiliates and team members. Local restaurants participate by making handcrafted unique tacos (and other items), attendees receive a signature cocktail plus taco tickets to redeem at the taco vendors as they please.

**You must be 21 years old, or older, to attend. ID required.

For more information call 859.266.1572 or visit bggreensource.org/tacos-n-tequila/

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
859.266.1572
