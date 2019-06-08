Taft Museum of Art: "L'Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters"

Taft Museum of Art 316 Pike Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Taft Museum of Art: "L'Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters"

Meant to stop people in their tracks with bold colors and seductive imagery, French advertising posters of the turn of the 20th century ultimately became highly collectible works of art. "L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters" presents the work of five innovative artists: Jules Chéret, Eugène Grasset, Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, Alphonse Mucha, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

For more information call (513) 241-0343 or visit taftmuseum.org

Taft Museum of Art 316 Pike Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation
