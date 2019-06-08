× Expand Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum. Jules Chéret, Folies-Bergère/La Loïe Fuller, 1893, color lithograph

Taft Museum of Art: "L'Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters"

Meant to stop people in their tracks with bold colors and seductive imagery, French advertising posters of the turn of the 20th century ultimately became highly collectible works of art. "L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters" presents the work of five innovative artists: Jules Chéret, Eugène Grasset, Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, Alphonse Mucha, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

For more information call (513) 241-0343 or visit taftmuseum.org