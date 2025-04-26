Tails & Ales at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens!
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
FREE
Be sure to take in this fun-filled, family-friendly event at 3rd Turn, which supports Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue. Hosted by the Jake Luxemburger Foundation, this event is all about great beer, adorable dogs, and community fun. Meet adoptable dogs, raffle prizes, local vendors, fun activities, live music, and lots of puppy snuggles! Find your new furry best friend at 3rd Turn.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/