× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Tails & Ales at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens!

Tails & Ales at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens!

FREE

Be sure to take in this fun-filled, family-friendly event at 3rd Turn, which supports Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue. Hosted by the Jake Luxemburger Foundation, this event is all about great beer, adorable dogs, and community fun. Meet adoptable dogs, raffle prizes, local vendors, fun activities, live music, and lots of puppy snuggles! Find your new furry best friend at 3rd Turn.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/