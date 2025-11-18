× Expand . Taimane

Taimane at the Norton Center for the Arts

Whether delicately finger-picking through Bach or radically ripping through Led Zeppelin, Taimane can morph genres – from classic rock to flamenco – and stretch the ukulele far beyond the familiar melodies of her Hawai’ian homeland. With the fierceness of a rocker and the grace of a dancer, she weaves her own distinctive versions of well-known pieces with original compositions that are as far-ranging as her musical tastes.

Taimane, a hapa Sāmoan artist (part indigenous Sāmoan and part Caucasian) born and raised in Hawai‘i, has established herself as an artist-to-watch, wowing audiences and listeners around the world while raking in one accolade after another and garnering a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award as Favorite Entertainer of the Year in 2019 and 2023.

From sold-out shows across the U.S. to Europe, Taimane’s live performances have become must-see events. The same can be said of her videos, which have been viewed well over 50 million times and helped earn Taimane over 500,000 online followers.

“If you didn’t know ukulele virtuosity is a thing, get on board. Taimane is not just in her own league on the instrument… she’s a masterful songwriter and interpreter. Ukulele, meet your triple threat” – Grammy.com

