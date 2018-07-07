You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions

to Google Calendar - You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions - 2018-07-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions - 2018-07-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions - 2018-07-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions - 2018-07-07 12:00:00

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions

At first, the Sycamores seem mad, but it is not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder. In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. The plot shows how Tony, attractive young son of the Kirbys, falls in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine at the Sycamore home on the wrong evening. The shock sustained by the Kirbys, who are invited to eat cheap food, shows Alice that marriage with Tony is out of the question. The Sycamores, however, though sympathetic to Alice, find it hard to realize her point of view. Meantime, Tony, who knows the Sycamores are right and his own people wrong, will not give her up, and in the end, Mr. Kirby is converted to the happy madness of the Sycamores, particularly since he happens in during a visit by an ex-Grand Duchess, earning her living as a waitress. No mention has as yet been made of the strange activities of certain members of the household engaged in the manufacture of fireworks, nor of the printing press set up in the parlor; nor of Rheba the maid and her friend Donald; nor of Grandpa’s interview with the tax collector when he tells him he doesn’t believe in the income tax.

Ages: 11-18

Auditions: July 7, 12:00pm

Rehearsals:

Saturdays Only

12:00pm – 1:00pm (Blue Cast)7

1:00pm – 2:00pm (Purple Cast)

Performances:

October 5 – 7 (Blue Cast)

October 12 – 14 (Purple Cast)

Audition Details: Participants will be expected to cold read and act out a scene.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Theater & Dance
8596610600
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions - 2018-07-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions - 2018-07-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions - 2018-07-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - You Can't Take It with You (Age 11-18) Auditions - 2018-07-07 12:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 24, 2018

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Submit Yours