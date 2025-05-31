Take Kids Fishing Day
to
Earlington City Park KY 1337, City of Earlington, Kentucky 42410
Unionsportsmen.org
2025 Event Flyer
Take Kids Fishing Day
This is the perfect opportunity to introduce youngsters to the joys of fishing. No fishing gear? No problem. The first 200 youths to register will receive a free fishing pole to keep. Kids and adults can enjoy a free lunch while supplies last. All participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone.
For more information contact Cody Campbell at cody@unionsportsmen.org or visit eventbrite.com/e/2025-take-kids-fishing-earlington-kentucky-tickets-1325174305019?aff=oddtdtcreator/