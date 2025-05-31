× Expand Unionsportsmen.org 2025 Event Flyer

Take Kids Fishing Day

This is the perfect opportunity to introduce youngsters to the joys of fishing. No fishing gear? No problem. The first 200 youths to register will receive a free fishing pole to keep. Kids and adults can enjoy a free lunch while supplies last. All participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone.

For more information contact Cody Campbell at cody@unionsportsmen.org or visit eventbrite.com/e/2025-take-kids-fishing-earlington-kentucky-tickets-1325174305019?aff=oddtdtcreator/