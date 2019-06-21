× Expand Copper & Kings Take me to the river

Take Me to the River: Where Brandy Meets Bourbon

Copper & Kings 5th Anniversary Party

Doors open at 6:30 PM | Event runs 7 - 10 PM

After 5 amazing years distilling award-winning Brandy, Copper & Kings is taking it to the river with a Birthday celebration at the Frazier History Museum. With Copper & Kings literally aging their barrels to a beat, you can bet music will be at the heart of this party, with Brandy as its soul.

Speaking of soul, Otis Junior will be performing in the Great Hall, as Ninette with Casey Powell jazz up our speakeasy stage. Throw in a master distiller-led tasting, a signature cocktail or two, and a bit of knowledge from Brandy/Bourbon historian Mike Veach – come celebrate Copper & Kings and the first day of summer!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org