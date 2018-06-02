Taking Flight for Charity

to Google Calendar - Taking Flight for Charity - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taking Flight for Charity - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taking Flight for Charity - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Taking Flight for Charity - 2018-06-02 09:00:00

McCracken County Model Air Park 501 County Park Rd, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Taking Flight for Charity at McCracken County Model Air Park

Come watch aviation enthusiasts fly model aircraft at the Paducah Aero Modelers "Taking Flight for Charity." The event will benefit the Purchase Area Sexual Assault & Child Advocacy Center.

A variety of model aircraft will be on static display and in the air throughout the event. A variety of model aircraft will be on static display and in the air throughout the event. Sport, Aerobatic, Warbirds, Vintage, Helicopters, Jets and Drones to name a few will be in the event.

Grilled food, chips, soda and water will be available for a donation. Seating is limited, so please bring portable chairs.

For more information call  270.217.3150 or visit paducahaeromodelers.com

Info
McCracken County Model Air Park 501 County Park Rd, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Kids & Family
270.217.3150
to Google Calendar - Taking Flight for Charity - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taking Flight for Charity - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taking Flight for Charity - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Taking Flight for Charity - 2018-06-02 09:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Submit Yours