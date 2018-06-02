Taking Flight for Charity at McCracken County Model Air Park

Come watch aviation enthusiasts fly model aircraft at the Paducah Aero Modelers "Taking Flight for Charity." The event will benefit the Purchase Area Sexual Assault & Child Advocacy Center.

A variety of model aircraft will be on static display and in the air throughout the event. Sport, Aerobatic, Warbirds, Vintage, Helicopters, Jets and Drones to name a few will be in the event.

Grilled food, chips, soda and water will be available for a donation. Seating is limited, so please bring portable chairs.

For more information call 270.217.3150 or visit paducahaeromodelers.com