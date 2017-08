More Tales: Wilmore Storytelling Festival

The art of storytelling is in a sustained 30-year revival. This revival is represented in this region by several events. More Tales will start with Spine Tingling Tales on Friday night at 7:00. Four professional storytellers will share the stage during this, the first annual Storytelling Festival.

Ticket prices are $45 for a family and $25 for individual Festival pass.

For more information visit mtfest.wixsite.com/mysite