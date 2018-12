Talk and Book Signing with Chris Formant

The Barr Memorial Library is hosting a talk & book signing with Chris Formant, author of SAVING WASHINGTON: The Forgotten Story of The Maryland 400 and The Battle of Brooklyn on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 12 pm. The event is free and all are welcome. The Barr Memorial Library is located at 62 Spearhead Division Avenue, Fort Knox, KY 40121.

For more information call (502) 624-1232