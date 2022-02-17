Let's Talk | Bridging the Divide: Changemakers
to
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Graphic for Changemakers
Let's Talk | Bridging the Divide: Changemakers
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
West of Ninth Gallery Access: 5:30 – 6 p.m.
Program: 6 – 7 p.m.
They are catalysts for change in Louisville, Changemakers, who are breaking new ground, breaking barriers, and leading us into the future. From a transformative track facility to Molo Village, elevating the arts, improving lives, and engaging in community service, they bring new ways of thinking in their respective organizations and to Louisville. Join us for their journey. Hear their message, hear their voice, and be part of the change.
PANELISTS
Sadiqa Reynolds, President & CEO, Louisville Urban League
Rev. Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson, President & CEO, MOLO Village
Andre Guess, President & CEO, Fund for the Arts
Adria Johnson, President & CEO, Metro United Way
Jean West, President, Rotary Club of Louisville
MODERATOR
Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum
Thanks to the Gheens Foundation for supporting this program.
Admission (Virtual or In-person): Free or $10 Donation
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org