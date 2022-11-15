Let's Talk | Bridging the Divide: Kentucky's Native History
KENTUCKY’S NATIVE HISTORY
Tuesday, November 15
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
Gallery Access: 5:30–6 p.m.
Program: 6–7:30 p.m.
Admission: Free or $10 Donation
What do we know about Kentucky’s Native history and how far back it dates? As part of our exhibition The Commonwealth: Divided We Fall, we know Native Peoples first arrived in the land we now call Kentucky more than 12,000 years ago. As we commemorate Native American Heritage Month, we’ve assembled a panel of experts to give us the facts, dispel the myths, and show us what has been uncovered to reveal the truth. What tribes were here? How did they live and what happened to them? And what about current day in Kentucky and beyond and the stories still unfolding? We’re also inviting guests in our audience to share their native stories.
OPENING REMARKS
Mike Berry, Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet
GUESTS
Anne Bader, Principal Investigator, Corn Island Archaeology LLC
A. Gwynn Henderson, Education Director, Kentucky Archaeological Survey
LaDonna Brown, Director of Research and Cultural Interpretation, The Chickasaw Nation; Consultant for The Commonwealth: Divided We Fall
Fred Nez-Keams, Navajo Flute Player
MODERATORS
Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum
