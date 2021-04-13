VIRTUAL----- BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — LeadHERship
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
What makes a good leader, and what do women bring to the table in those “leadhership” roles? From politics to business, women are shattering glass ceilings and making strides. But what comes next, and where? Our panelists talk about their own experiences — in some cases, having broken barriers — and offer insight on how to recognize your gifts.
PANELISTS
Gretchen Hunt, Executive Director, Emerge Kentucky
Cynthia Knapek, President, Leadership Louisville
Carolyn Tandy, Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Texas Roadhouse
Rep. Col. Pamela Stevenson (D), KY House District 43
Rep. Samara Heavrin (R), KY House District 18
MODERATORS
Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum
Renee Shaw, KET
This is a virtual program on Zoom. Admission is free.
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org