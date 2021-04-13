VIRTUAL----- BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — LeadHERship

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer for event

BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — LeadHERship

What makes a good leader, and what do women bring to the table in those “leadhership” roles? From politics to business, women are shattering glass ceilings and making strides. But what comes next, and where? Our panelists talk about their own experiences — in some cases, having broken barriers — and offer insight on how to recognize your gifts.

PANELISTS

Gretchen Hunt, Executive Director, Emerge Kentucky

Cynthia Knapek, President, Leadership Louisville

Carolyn Tandy, Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Texas Roadhouse

Rep. Col. Pamela Stevenson (D), KY House District 43

Rep. Samara Heavrin (R), KY House District 18

MODERATORS

Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum

Renee Shaw, KET

This is a virtual program on Zoom. Admission is free.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org