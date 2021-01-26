LET'S TALK | BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — A Night With the Met

× Expand Frazier History Museum A Night With the Met

Join us for a rare opportunity to spend some time with Daniel Weiss, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As we enter 2021, with a pandemic still looming and cultural institutions and museums facing mounting challenges, we’ve assembled local leaders from the Frazier, KMAC, Roots 101, the Speed, and the Filson Historical Society to discuss our collective future with Weiss.

The Met is commemorating its 150th anniversary, as we all reflect on who we are and who we serve. Weiss is an art historian and the author of six books as well as numerous articles.

Panelists:

Andy Treinen, President and CEO, Frazier History Museum

Michelle Staggs, Executive Director, KMAC Museum

Lamont Collins, CEO, Roots 101

Stephen Reily, Director, Speed Art Museum

Richard Clay, President and CEO, Filson Historical Society

Moderator:

Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum

This is a virtual program hosted on Zoom.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar-of-events/a-night-with-the-met