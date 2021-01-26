LET'S TALK | BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — A Night With the Met
Frazier History Museum
A Night With the Met
Join us for a rare opportunity to spend some time with Daniel Weiss, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As we enter 2021, with a pandemic still looming and cultural institutions and museums facing mounting challenges, we’ve assembled local leaders from the Frazier, KMAC, Roots 101, the Speed, and the Filson Historical Society to discuss our collective future with Weiss.
The Met is commemorating its 150th anniversary, as we all reflect on who we are and who we serve. Weiss is an art historian and the author of six books as well as numerous articles.
Panelists:
Andy Treinen, President and CEO, Frazier History Museum
Michelle Staggs, Executive Director, KMAC Museum
Lamont Collins, CEO, Roots 101
Stephen Reily, Director, Speed Art Museum
Richard Clay, President and CEO, Filson Historical Society
Moderator:
Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum
This is a virtual program hosted on Zoom.
