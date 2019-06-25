× Expand Kertis Creative Group of people playing basketball outside

Let's Talk | Bridging the Divide - I Said Bang!

The Dirt Bowl - it’s where the stars played before they became basketball stars. This summer-long tournament that began in Algonquin Park is celebrating its 50th year. Come share your memories at this panel discussion with some of the names who helped put the Dirt Bowl tournament on the map: Cornell Bradley, Gerald Gray, Tim Barnett, DeShondre Watters, B’Angelo Anderson, and Derek Anderson, with Ravon Churchill moderating. It’s a game that means so much to our city beyond the court, as chronicled in the book I Said Bang, named after the infamous phrase announcer Cornell Bradley would say when players scored points.

DOORS OPEN 5 PM | ACCESS TO FIRST FLOOR EXHIBITS 5 - 6 PM | PANEL DISCUSSION 6 - 7 PM

PANEL MODERATOR: Ravon Churchill | PANELISTS: Cornell Bradley, Gerald Gray, Tim Barnett,

DeShondre Watters, B’Angelo Anderson, and Derek Anderson

The Program is offered free of charge thanks to the generosity of Eileen and Mac Brown.

Seating is limited please RSVP

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org