VIRTUAL --- BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Trailblazers Among Us

LET'S TALK | BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Trailblazers Among Us

As we commemorate Women’s History Month, we talk with local women who have blazed an impressive trail!

PANELISTS

  • The Honorable Denise Clayton, the first Black woman to serve as Chief Judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals
  • Dolores Delahanty, founding member of the National Women’s Political Caucus
  • Elmer Lucille Allen, the first Black chemist at Brown-Forman
  • Tina Ward-Pugh, the first openly gay lawmaker in Louisville
  • Tori Murden McClure, the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean

With opening remarks from Kim Halbauer, the first female president of Fifth Third Bank in Kentucky

CO-MODERATORS

Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum

Pam Platt, Writer/Editor

This is a virtual program on the Zoom platform. Admission is free.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar-of-events/2021/3/16/lets-talk-bridging-the-divide-trailblazers-among-us

History, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings
