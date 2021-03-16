VIRTUAL --- BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Trailblazers Among Us

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

LET'S TALK | BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Trailblazers Among Us

As we commemorate Women’s History Month, we talk with local women who have blazed an impressive trail!

PANELISTS

The Honorable Denise Clayton, the first Black woman to serve as Chief Judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals

Dolores Delahanty, founding member of the National Women’s Political Caucus

Elmer Lucille Allen, the first Black chemist at Brown-Forman

Tina Ward-Pugh, the first openly gay lawmaker in Louisville

Tori Murden McClure, the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean

With opening remarks from Kim Halbauer, the first female president of Fifth Third Bank in Kentucky

CO-MODERATORS

Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum

Pam Platt, Writer/Editor

This is a virtual program on the Zoom platform. Admission is free.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar-of-events/2021/3/16/lets-talk-bridging-the-divide-trailblazers-among-us