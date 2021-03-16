VIRTUAL --- BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Trailblazers Among Us
to
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Flyer
LET'S TALK | BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Trailblazers Among Us
As we commemorate Women’s History Month, we talk with local women who have blazed an impressive trail!
PANELISTS
- The Honorable Denise Clayton, the first Black woman to serve as Chief Judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals
- Dolores Delahanty, founding member of the National Women’s Political Caucus
- Elmer Lucille Allen, the first Black chemist at Brown-Forman
- Tina Ward-Pugh, the first openly gay lawmaker in Louisville
- Tori Murden McClure, the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean
With opening remarks from Kim Halbauer, the first female president of Fifth Third Bank in Kentucky
CO-MODERATORS
Rachel Platt, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum
Pam Platt, Writer/Editor
This is a virtual program on the Zoom platform. Admission is free.
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar-of-events/2021/3/16/lets-talk-bridging-the-divide-trailblazers-among-us