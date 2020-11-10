VIRTUAL---- BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Women Who Serve
to
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Event Flyer
As we commemorate the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, we salute women who have served our country. Our panelists come from all branches of the military with service in Vietnam, the Gulf War, and beyond. They are fierce advocates for veterans and women as we talk about service to country, and many issues facing veterans, like PTSD, suicide, and homelessness. They also share their personal stories of being a woman in the military.
Candace Bradley, Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs
Marj Graves, CPT, Army Nurse Corps
MSG Jo Ann Orr, US Army Retired
Colonel Pamela Stevenson, US Air Force Retired
Michele Varner, MSW, US Navy Veteran
Sherry Whitehouse, Veteran, US Army Retired
Moderator: Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum
This is a Virtual Program hosted on Zoom.
For more information visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar-of-events/women-who-serve