Talk Derby to Me - Madisonville

Talk Derby to Me

Join Hopkins County Happy Feet for the first annual Talk Derby to Me event on Thursday, April 13 at Ballard Convention Center at 5:30 pm. This event will combine your favorite pieces of previous events including a silent auction, reverse raffle, signature drinks and the perfect opportunity to socialize with friends.

New to this event is a community Lip Sync Battle. If you've seen the popular show on tv, you know what we are talking about, and we are bringing it to Hopkins County. Whether you represent your local business, school or church—this is a great way to have fun and support local students to meet a basic need.

"We are so excited to bring this new event to Hopkins County," said Cheri McNary, board chairman. "As Kentuckians, we are familiar with the significance of what Derby means to our Commonwealth, and we what better way to celebrate this Kentucky staple than by combining it with the ability to benefit students in need within our own community."

Tickets are $40 each or $280 for a table of 8. Reverse raffle tickets are $20 each. Tickets can be purchased through any member of the Happy Feet Board or at Independence Bank at 1776 North Main Street in Madisonville.

For more information, please call 270.836.2930