× Expand A Taste of Grace A Taste of Grace Charity Fundraiser May 14, 2022 A Taste of Grace 2022 • Charity Fundraiser benefiting the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center

A Taste of Grace is an annual event aimed at developing grace in the Lexington community by raising funds for charitable organizations.

🐴 This year's event will benefit the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center. https://www.kyeac.org/

The evening features:

• BBQ theme food: Pulled pork, pulled chicken, potato & macaroni salads, baked beans, etc. Cake for a dessert.

• an open bar (wine & beer)

• In-person silent & live auction • This year’s auction items include stallion halters (including American Pharaoh) & Keeneland Silks.

• Entertainment will be TDH https://www.talldarkandhandsome.org/

• Those of you who remember the "Wall of Wine” we will have the “Stall of Wine”!

JOIN US!

May 14 • 4:30 - 8:00pm

KY Equine Adoption Center Farm

1713 Catnip Hill Rd. Nicholasville, KY 40356

Parking is available and free.

Attire is casual as you will be on a real farm. Feel free to bring your fascinators and bow ties for photo ops!

🎟 Tickets $50 • can be purchased:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-grace-for-ky-equine-adoption-center-tickets-320735507537

OR

Message A Taste of Grace and we will contact you about purchasing tickets directly from the host.

For more information or to see this year’s auction items, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ATOGLexingtonky

____

More about this year’s charity • KY Equine Adoption Center

The KyEAC is a tranquil 70+ acre farm and safe haven for equines in need. Our horses come from a variety of backgrounds. Some arrive here surrendered by their owners and others have been rescued from abuse and neglect. Once healed and (re)schooled these wonderful horses are available for adoption to become someone’s best friend and partner.

Their Mission:

To provide humane treatment and shelter while seeking adoptive homes and providing second chances for Kentucky’s equines, regardless of breed.

Their Vision:

The Kentucky Equine Adoption Center will implement substantial and continued growth of resources that will improve the rehabilitation, training, and adoption rate for Kentucky’s equines. It will be the premier equine center in Kentucky for education and be recognized for providing excellent and compassionate equine care for all breeds.

Learn more about KyEAC on their webpage at https://www.kyeac.org/

What your donations will do for KyEAC!

KyEAC biggest needs right now are to renovate (reseed) all their pastures, repairing miles of fencing and making sure each field has a run-in shelter for all the horses. This price tag will easily run into the six figures so any and all proceeds from A Taste of Grace will go long way to meetings all these needs.

For more information call (859) 881-5849 or visit kyeac.org