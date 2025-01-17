A Taste of History – a prohibition party where Bourbon never went out of style

Commemorating the Old Oxmoor bottling of 1920, Oxmoor Bourbon is excited to announce their upcoming A Taste of History – a prohibition party where Bourbon never went out of style on Friday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.

Guests are invited to step back in time to savor libations and light provisions at Oxmoor Farm, just as the residents and their guests would've done in the 1920s — one of the only places in Louisville bourbon was legally available during Prohibition.

Tickets are $45 per person and include a welcome drink, canapés, and an exclusive sampling of Oxmoor Bourbon Company’s first Single Barrel release. Additional cocktails will be available for purchase. Cocktail attire suggested; costume welcomed.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit app.anyroad.com/i/plugin/oxmoorbourboncompany/tours/farewell-18th-amendement?lang=en-US