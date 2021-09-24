× Expand BBH BBH logo

Taste at the House

This year's 3rd Annual Taste at the House will feature a Knob Creek Single Barrel Guided Tasting and a specialty cocktail feature, courtesy of Beam Suntory. Wine and beer will also be available. You can look forward to a nice evening in the garden (weather permitting) and the house with guided tours, catering by Dupree Catering + Events, and live entertainment provided by The Kentucky Bourbon Trailers, a 6-member string band playing a mix of bluegrass, country, and folk.

Tickets are $40 single or $75 for two and include two drink tickets per person. Please invite your friends and family who are 21 and up! This event is being hosted by the Junior League of Lexington's Headquarters Committee as a historic preservation fundraiser and is open to the public. Attendees must be age 21+.

For more information call (859) 252-8014 or visit lexjrleague.com