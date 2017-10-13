A Taste of Kentucky: Bourbon, Bites & Blues

Embassy Suites 1801 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

A Taste of Kentucky: Bourbon, Bites & Blues

A celebration of the best of home: good food, great bourbon and our Lexington Singers Cabaret Ensemble, “A Taste of Kentucky,” features heavy appetizers throughout the evening, live and silent auctions and bourbon tasting. Sample traditional Kentucky fare and the best bourbon the Commonwealth has to offer. Our Cabaret Ensemble will have you singing and dancing along to the best of the blues.

Tickets: $50; Table of Ten: $1,000.

For more information call 859.338.9888 or visit LexSing.org

Embassy Suites 1801 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
859.338.9888
