Taste of Main Street 2019
Old 502 Winery 120 South 10th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Taste of Main Street 2019
Join us for our Third Annual A Taste of Main Street on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Old 502 Winery. Enjoy samples and tastings from 20 food and booze sponsors. Listen to live music by Justin Paul Lewis. Must be 21.
A Taste of Main Street
Friday, May 10, 2019
Old 502 Winery Tasting Room, 120 S. 10th Street, Louisville
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are: $35
Walk-ins welcome (if not sold out prior)
Must be 21+, with proof of ID
Current participating restaurants (adding new ones every week!):
- Another Place Sandwich Shop
- Art Eatables
- Bearno’s By the Bridge
- Bristol Bar & Grill
- Doc Crowe’s
- Ehrler's Ice Cream
- Evan Williams
- Falls City Brewing Co.
- Scene at the Kentucky Center
- Los Aztecas
- Mayan Café
- Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
- Morton’s
- Old 502
- Patrick O’Shea’s
- Quill's Coffee
- Rivulet Pecan Liqueur
- Troll Pub
- White Castle
Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable.
For more information visit mainstreetassociation.com