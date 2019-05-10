Taste of Main Street 2019

Join us for our Third Annual A Taste of Main Street on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Old 502 Winery. Enjoy samples and tastings from 20 food and booze sponsors. Listen to live music by Justin Paul Lewis. Must be 21.

A Taste of Main Street

Friday, May 10, 2019

Old 502 Winery Tasting Room, 120 S. 10th Street, Louisville

6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are: $35

Walk-ins welcome (if not sold out prior)

Must be 21+, with proof of ID

Current participating restaurants (adding new ones every week!):

Another Place Sandwich Shop

Art Eatables

Bearno’s By the Bridge

Bristol Bar & Grill

Doc Crowe’s

Ehrler's Ice Cream

Evan Williams

Falls City Brewing Co.

Scene at the Kentucky Center

Los Aztecas

Mayan Café

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Morton’s

Old 502

Patrick O’Shea’s

Quill's Coffee

Rivulet Pecan Liqueur

Troll Pub

White Castle

Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable.

For more information visit mainstreetassociation.com