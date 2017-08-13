Taste of Frankfort Avenue

The Clifton Center will host its annual fundraiser, the Taste of Frankfort Avenue presented by Brown-Forman on August 13 from 5-8pm. Tickets to the event are $45 and include tastings from over 25 local restaurants. Tickets are also available for the Brown-Forman Sip and Swig on Stage VIP experience for $100, which includes one raffle ticket for a chance to win over 40 gift cards from local businesses along Frankfort Avenue. Raffle tickets are also available for $25 each.

About the Clifton Center

The Clifton Center, located at 2117 Payne Street, and for 23 years has hosted concerts, plays, films, lectures, weddings, art exhibits, dinners, and receptions and meetings of every kind. Its studios have seen the training of ballet dancers, painters, and potters, and its office spaces have been home to nonprofit organizations whose efforts changed our community. Over the course of those 23 years the Clifton Center has become part of the fabric of Louisville.

For more information call (502) 896-8480 or visit cliftoncenter.org