Taste of Jessamine County

to Google Calendar - Taste of Jessamine County - 2017-05-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Jessamine County - 2017-05-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Jessamine County - 2017-05-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Jessamine County - 2017-05-12 18:00:00

RJ Corman Railroad Group 101 RJ Corman Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

Taste of Jessamine County

First Southern National Bank will host the 20th Annual Taste of Jessamine County on Friday, May 12, from 6 – 8:00 pm. The event will take place at the R.J. Corman Hangar 2 in Nicholasville, KY. Proceeds from the event will benefit AdventureServe Ministries, Revive Ministries and Lord’s Legacy Life Ministries, Inc.

AdventureServe Ministries was established in 1981 in Wilmore, Kentucky. They provide Christ-centered adventure experiences that focus on transformation through community, spiritual and leadership development. Combining activities like caving, rock climbing and canoeing with traditional mission opportunities, AdventureServe creates unique and challenging experiences that are sure to leave lasting impressions. AdventureServe Ministries currently serves central and eastern Kentucky and Tennessee.

 Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 each for children and may be purchased from any First Southern National Bank Team Member, at a First Southern location, at the door on the day of the event, or by phone at 859-885-1222. Bank hours are 8:00am – 5:00pm Monday through Thursday, 8:00am – 6:00pm on Fridays and on Saturdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

For more information visit Facebook: Lord’s Legacy Ministries

Info

RJ Corman Railroad Group 101 RJ Corman Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356 View Map

Food & Drink

859-885-2403

to Google Calendar - Taste of Jessamine County - 2017-05-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Jessamine County - 2017-05-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Jessamine County - 2017-05-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Jessamine County - 2017-05-12 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Thursday

May 4, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™