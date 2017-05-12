Taste of Jessamine County

First Southern National Bank will host the 20th Annual Taste of Jessamine County on Friday, May 12, from 6 – 8:00 pm. The event will take place at the R.J. Corman Hangar 2 in Nicholasville, KY. Proceeds from the event will benefit AdventureServe Ministries, Revive Ministries and Lord’s Legacy Life Ministries, Inc.

AdventureServe Ministries was established in 1981 in Wilmore, Kentucky. They provide Christ-centered adventure experiences that focus on transformation through community, spiritual and leadership development. Combining activities like caving, rock climbing and canoeing with traditional mission opportunities, AdventureServe creates unique and challenging experiences that are sure to leave lasting impressions. AdventureServe Ministries currently serves central and eastern Kentucky and Tennessee.

Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 each for children and may be purchased from any First Southern National Bank Team Member, at a First Southern location, at the door on the day of the event, or by phone at 859-885-1222. Bank hours are 8:00am – 5:00pm Monday through Thursday, 8:00am – 6:00pm on Fridays and on Saturdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

For more information visit Facebook: Lord’s Legacy Ministries