Taste of Louisville

The Taste of Louisville is the first taste event to have its own phone application. In a partnership with V-Soft consulting, the smartphone application allows attendees to learn about participating restaurants as they come on board with push notifications. The app allows restaurants to provide discounts and specials to followers. Additionally, those who download the mobile app can enter to win dinner each month for a year from participating restaurants. On the day of the taste, attendees who have the app can vote for their favorite restaurants.

The event benefits the Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter, Home of the Innocence, and Jill’s Wish.

Over 800 people sampling tastes from over 50 food and beverage exhibitors are expected to attend.

Prizes will be awarded by attendees from real time voting on the phone application determining the best exhibitor in 3 categories: Sweet, Savory, and Swig.

Tickets on sale now for $65 per person or $750 for a table of 8.

For more information visit thetasteoflouisville.com