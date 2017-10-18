Taste of Louisville

Google Calendar - Taste of Louisville - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Louisville - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Louisville - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Louisville - 2017-10-18 00:00:00

Louisville Executive Aviation at Bowman Field 2700 Gast Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Taste of Louisville

The Taste of Louisville is the first taste event to have its own phone application. In a partnership with V-Soft consulting, the smartphone application allows attendees to learn about participating restaurants as they come on board with push notifications. The app allows restaurants to provide discounts and specials to followers. Additionally, those who download the mobile app can enter to win dinner each month for a year from participating restaurants. On the day of the taste, attendees who have the app can vote for their favorite restaurants.

The event benefits the Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter, Home of the Innocence, and Jill’s Wish.

Over 800 people sampling tastes from over 50 food and beverage exhibitors are expected to attend.

Prizes will be awarded by attendees from real time voting on the phone application determining the best exhibitor in 3 categories: Sweet, Savory, and Swig. 

Tickets on sale now for $65 per person or $750 for a table of 8.

For more information visit thetasteoflouisville.com

Info
Louisville Executive Aviation at Bowman Field 2700 Gast Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40205 View Map
Food & Drink
502-897-0649
Google Calendar - Taste of Louisville - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Louisville - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Louisville - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Louisville - 2017-10-18 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Submit Yours