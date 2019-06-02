Taste of Newport

Monmouth Street between 6th and 9th Street

Times: Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Newport businesses offer a taste of their best with all items priced modestly so you can sample a lot of our flavors! The event will also feature live music, sidewalk sales and more! Monmouth will be closed to vehicular traffic between 6th and 9th Streets during the event so attendees can stroll about and visit all their friends, favorite booths and businesses.

For more information visit newportky.gov