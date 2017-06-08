Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House

to Google Calendar - Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House - 2017-06-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House - 2017-06-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House - 2017-06-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House - 2017-06-08 18:00:00

Brown Pusey House 128 North Main Street, Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING FROM JUNE THROUGH SEPTEMBER . . .

Visit the "Tavern in the Garden" . . . a period replica bar in the gardens at The Brown-Pusey House. A costumed bar maid will be serving refreshments between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. The Historic Costumed Downtown Walking Tour will start at 7:00 p.m. sharp "On the Square".

Be sure to take some time to visit the Garden before or after the Walking Tour . . . there will be a cash bar with wine and beer and local musicians will be there every Thursday to entertain.

For more information call 270-765-2515 or visit touretown.com

Info

Brown Pusey House 128 North Main Street, Elizabethtown, Kentucky View Map

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

270-765-2515

to Google Calendar - Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House - 2017-06-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House - 2017-06-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House - 2017-06-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House - 2017-06-08 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™