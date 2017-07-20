Tavern in the Garden at Brown Pusey House

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING FROM JUNE THROUGH SEPTEMBER . . .

Visit the "Tavern in the Garden" . . . a period replica bar in the gardens at The Brown-Pusey House. A costumed bar maid will be serving refreshments between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. The Historic Costumed Downtown Walking Tour will start at 7:00 p.m. sharp "On the Square".

Be sure to take some time to visit the Garden before or after the Walking Tour . . . there will be a cash bar with wine and beer and local musicians will be there every Thursday to entertain.

For more information call 270-765-2515 or visit touretown.com