American Legion Post 82 185 American Legion Rd, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

 The Taylor County Fair will be held June 6th- June 11th, 2022. You'll find a wide variety of entertainment including agriculture, sports events, talent showcases, beauty pageants, and the midway carnival; and don't forget the food, all kinds of fair foods! So, check out the Fair Schedule, Ticket Information, and all the other goodies on our website! Social Media Check for updates on the Facebook page

For more information call 270.789.2964 or visit taylorcountyfair.org

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270.789.2964
