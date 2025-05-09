× Expand Iroquois Amphitheater Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacular

Join us Friday, May 9th for Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacular at Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY!

Taylor Shines is an immersive experience that celebrates the illustrious music career of Taylor Swift. This family-friendly event, designed exclusively for Swifties of all ages, promises an evening like no other. The show features an epic laser display, large-screen video projection, and a live performance by the talented Jexxa. Relive the magic of Taylor’s music and join in the singalong! You’ll be serenaded with performances of Taylor’s greatest hits, including fan favorites like “Anti-Hero,” “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” and “Shake It Off.” This is a chance to reconnect with the songs that have touched our hearts and shaped our lives. Along with the most excellent laser show on the planet and concert sound & lighting, Jexxa keeps the energy going with her exceptional stage presence and vocal talents. Taylor Shines—The Laser Spectacular! It’s the Music of Taylor Swift as you’ve Never Seen Before!

Tickets are on sale now!

For more information call (502) 368-5865.