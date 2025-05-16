Taylor Swift Silent Disco at Ten20

× Expand Andrew Taylor Swift Silent Disco

🎧 Taylor Swift Silent Disco Night 🎧

Are you ready to Shake it Off and dance until Midnight to the tunes of Taylor Swift? Join us at Ten20 on Friday, May 16th for a magical evening of Swiftie madness!

From Debut to TTPD, our very own DJ Eras will be spinning all your favorite Taylor hits! It's time to show off your Swiftie moves and sing along to every lyric like a true fan. To make this night even better, our other two channels will have the best of Pop Girlies and Hip-Hop; truly a night for everybody to enjoy!

We strongly encourage you to channel your inner Taylor and dress up as your favorite era. Will you come dressed as a Fearless country star or rock the iconic Red lipstick? The choice is yours, and the possibilities are endless!

Tickets are only $10 per person and will almost certainly sell out, so grab yours now and secure your spot at this Swiftie Silent Disco! Don't miss out, or you'll cry teardrops on your guitar!

****TEN20 is a family brewery so all ages are welcome to this Swiftie party! Just a heads up - The music on the 2nd and 3rd channels won't necessarily be clean or family-friendly at all times.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.