The annual Taylorsville Lake Clean Sweep is here. We are seeking volunteers who love Taylorsville Lake and the outdoors to come out September 21st for a trash pickup event. Volunteers will be treated to a cookout and prize giveaway hosted by the Friends of Taylorsville Lake following the event. This is a great volunteer opportunity for your club, organization, or service hours need!

For more information or to register call 502-649-2820.

502-649-2820
