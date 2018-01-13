Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto: Brown-Forman Classics Concert

Featuring Concertmaster, Gabriel Lefkowitz as soloist with guest conductor Jayce Ogren

On Friday, January 12 at 11AM and Saturday, January 13 at 8PM the Louisville Orchestra, led by guest conductor Jayce Ogren, will perform Tchaikovsky’s passionate Violin Concerto featuring LO concertmaster, Gabriel Lefkowitz, and Sibelius’ final symphony at the Kentucky Center. Single Tickets start at $20 and are available by calling 502.584.7777 or visiting LouisvilleOrchetra.org.

This concert highlights two masterpieces of radiant beauty. Finnish composer Jean Sibelius thought of his Symphony No. 7 as a “symphonic fantasy” and uses a theme he called “Where the Stars Dwell” that he repurposed from a tone poem that he never completed. Tchaikovsky’s disastrous one-year marriage produced an extraordinary result, a violin concerto of remarkable beauty with both tenderness and fire. The Saturday Classics Concert audiences will also enjoy the Overture to Estrella De Soria by Swedish composer Franz Berwald.

Violinist Gabriel Lefkowitz joined the Louisville Orchestra as concertmaster (principal first violin) in 2016 and this marks his first major solo concerto performance in Louisville.

With mounting success in both symphonic and operatic repertoire, Jayce Ogren is building a reputation as one of the finest young conductors to emerge from the United States in recent seasons. He has recently been named the new Artistic Director of Orchestra 2001 in Philadelphia.

PROGRAM::

FRANZ BERWALD Overture to Estrella de Soria (Saturday performance)

JEAN SIBELIUS Symphony No. 7 in C Major, Op. 105

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, Gabriel Lefkowitz, violin

