Tea and Talk at Waveland
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Kentucky State Park Photo
Rex Graham at Waveland
Enjoy Waveland's savories, scones, sweets and Elmwood Inn Tea. Waveland's Teas and Talks feature a speaker and at this event Rex Graham will have a presentation about Waveland’s diverse array of bird species that have been observed at Waveland. A tour of the mansion afterwards is included.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov
Education & Learning, Food & Drink