Kentucky State Park Photo Rex Graham at Waveland

Tea and Talk at Waveland

Enjoy Waveland's savories, scones, sweets and Elmwood Inn Tea. Waveland's Teas and Talks feature a speaker and at this event Rex Graham will have a presentation about Waveland’s diverse array of bird species that have been observed at Waveland. A tour of the mansion afterwards is included.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov