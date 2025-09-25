Tea and Talk at Waveland

to

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Tea and Talk at Waveland

Enjoy Waveland's savories, scones, sweets and Elmwood Inn Tea. Waveland's Teas and Talks feature a speaker and at this event Rex Graham will have a presentation about Waveland’s diverse array of bird species that have been observed at Waveland. A tour of the mansion afterwards is included.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
8592723611
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tea and Talk at Waveland - 2025-09-25 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tea and Talk at Waveland - 2025-09-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tea and Talk at Waveland - 2025-09-25 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tea and Talk at Waveland - 2025-09-25 11:00:00 ical