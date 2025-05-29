Tea and Talk "Bryan Station and the New Bryan Cabin
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Eric McAnallen
The Bryan Block House.
At this event enjoy Waveland's savories, scones and sweets plus a presentation. Guests will learn about the history of Bryan Station and the new discovery of a William Bryan cabin built in 1780 that was once located on Clays Mill Road. Researcher Eric McAnallen will be the presenter. Also included is a tour of the 19th century Bryan mansion.
For more information call 8592723611 or visit parks.ky.gov