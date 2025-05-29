Tea and Talk "Bryan Station and the New Bryan Cabin

to

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Tea and Talk "Bryan Station and the New Bryan Cabin

At this event enjoy Waveland's savories, scones and sweets plus a presentation. Guests will learn about the history of Bryan Station and the new discovery of a William Bryan cabin built in 1780 that was once located on Clays Mill Road. Researcher Eric McAnallen will be the presenter. Also included is a tour of the 19th century Bryan mansion.

For more information call 8592723611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Food & Drink, History
8592723611
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tea and Talk "Bryan Station and the New Bryan Cabin - 2025-05-29 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tea and Talk "Bryan Station and the New Bryan Cabin - 2025-05-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tea and Talk "Bryan Station and the New Bryan Cabin - 2025-05-29 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tea and Talk "Bryan Station and the New Bryan Cabin - 2025-05-29 11:00:00 ical