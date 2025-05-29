× Expand Eric McAnallen The Bryan Block House.

Tea and Talk "Bryan Station and the New Bryan Cabin

At this event enjoy Waveland's savories, scones and sweets plus a presentation. Guests will learn about the history of Bryan Station and the new discovery of a William Bryan cabin built in 1780 that was once located on Clays Mill Road. Researcher Eric McAnallen will be the presenter. Also included is a tour of the 19th century Bryan mansion.

For more information call 8592723611 or visit parks.ky.gov